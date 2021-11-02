Miami University vs Ohio prediction, game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, November 2

Miami University vs Ohio How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 2

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Peden Stadium, Athens, OH

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Miami University (4-4), Ohio (1-7)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Miami University vs Ohio Game Preview

Why Miami University Will Win

The RedHawks are on a roll – and just in time.

They’re deep in the mix for the MAC East title – it’s relatively smooth sailing until what should be the game for the division at Kent State to close out the regular season – and they’ve figured out how to win good battles.

They’re on a run of three wins in the last four games, the passing game has been consistent, and they’re getting enough from the defensive and the offensive front to overcome a few problems.

They don’t turn the ball over, they hit the big pass plays, and they’re able to control games with their style, even though they don’t dominate the time of possession battle.

Ohio turns the ball over a tun, the defense has been a mess – especially against the run – and there won’t be enough of a pass rush to matter.

However …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

Why Ohio Will Win

Ohio has played a whole lot better than its 1-7 record.

It might be one of the top under-the-radar disappointments of 2021, but they’re still battling hard. Ever since beating Akron, they’ve suffered gut punch after gut punch in three straight tough losses.

The offense, though, is doing a nice job. It’s not consistent in nay way, but Miami doesn’t have the type of offense that’s going to come out and put 50 on the board. The Bobcats should be able to keep this close throughout, if not take over if the ground attack is working.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Miami keep Ohio from throwing well?

Story continues

The RedHawks aren’t allowing anything on the ground over the last month, and Ohio is coming off a 308-yard passing day from Kurtis Rourke.

Miami keeps playing tight games and finds ways to win. Ohio keeps playing tight games and manages to lose. That’s about to flip in Athens in a quirky Tuesday night game.

Miami University vs Ohio Prediction, Lines

Ohio 27, Miami University 24

Line: Miami University -7.5, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 2

5: Belfast

1: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings