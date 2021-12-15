Miami University vs North Texas: Frisco Football Classic Prediction, Game Preview

Miami University vs North Texas: Frisco Football Classic Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, Thursday, December 23

Miami University vs North Texas: Frisco Football Classic Bowl How To Watch

Date: Thursday, December 23

Game Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Miami University (6-6), North Texas (6-6)

Miami University vs North Texas Frisco Football Classic Bowl Preview

– If you’re going to make up a bowl game at the last possible second out of thin air – just because – you’re not going to send two boring teams that might grind down in a defensive slugfest. No, you want big plays, offense, and two teams that will be jacked to get the opportunity.

– There were two more bowl eligible teams than slots available with a San Francisco-based bowl canceling this year, so the Frisco Bowl Classic – not to be confused with the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl – was invented just before all of the matchups were announced.

– In comes North Texas after overcoming a 1-6 start to win five straight to get here. The running game went wild late in the season with over 320 yards in three of the last four games.

– Miami University probably would’ve had a slot somewhere else, but the extra bowl locked it in. It won four of its last six games thanks to a high-powered passing game that rolled for 200 yards or more in every game but the opener against Cincinnati, and bombed away for over 1,400 over the last four games.

– Can the RedHawks stop the run? Sort of, but not really. Can the Mean Green stop the pass? Sort of, but not really. So let’s have some fun on a Thursday afternoon.

Why Miami University, North Texas Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Frisco Football Classic Top Players To Know

Why North Texas Will Win The Frisco Football Classic Bowl

Run, run, and run some more.

North Texas has always been known for having a fun, dangerous offense, but this year it’s been more about cranking out the big runs with DeAndre Torrey and a slew of freshman in a rotation. There’s a passing attack – it gets to close to 200 yards per game – but it’s the 245 yards on ten ground that got the team here.

The Mean Green were good throughout the season at running the ball, but over the last month it hammered Southern Miss, FIU, and UTSA for over 320 yards each – and 183 against UTEP – as part of the five-game winning run to close things out.

Again, there’s a balance. It’s not an efficient passing attack, but it’ll come up with enough yards to take away some of the pressure.

Miami University has struggled against the pass for most of the year and was hammered by the dangerous running teams, but …

Why Miami University Will Win The Frisco Football Classic Bowl

For all of the RedHawk problems against Army and Kent State, that’s Army and Kent State. Granted, North Texas is running the ball as well as anyone, but the Miami defense hasn’t been that bad against the ground game.

Now it had time to gear up for this.

More importantly, the defensive front should win its share of battles. The North Texas offensive front has been great, but the Miami sack machine led the MAC in plays in the backfield.

Offensively, the passing game hits on a whole lot of big plays, and the North Texas defense will give them up.

There weren’t a ton of high-octane attacks on the schedule, but SMU was able to get teem and Missouri dinked-and-dunked UNT to death.

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Miami University vs North Texas: Frisco Football Classic Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

Quietly hot over the second half of the season, this isn’t your normal North Texas team – it’s got a defense now.

It’s not Georgia’s D, but it’s good enough to hold its own on several third down chances to let the running game do the work. However, the Miami defensive front will hold up.

Miami University hasn’t won a bowl game since 2010. North Texas hasn’t won a bowl game since 2013 – head coach Seth Littrell is 0-4, getting annihilated in the last three attempts.

Both teams will trade haymakers in a fun back-and-forth offensive battle. Miami will score late to pull off the win – the passing attack will beat the ground game.

Frisco Football Classic Bowl: Miami University vs North Texas Prediction, Lines

Miami University 30, North Texas 26

Line: Miami University -3, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

Frisco Football Classic Bowl History

2021 Inaugural Game

