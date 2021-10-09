Miami University vs Eastern Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Miami University vs Eastern Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, MI

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Miami University (2-3), Eastern Michigan (3-2)

Miami University vs Eastern Michigan Game Preview

Why Miami University Will Win

The passing attack has been solid after struggling against Cincinnati in the season opener, but the ground attack is the difference-maker. Running against LIU was no big whoop, but controlling the ground game against Central Michigan was a big deal in last week’s 28-17 win.

Eastern Michigan is a disaster against the run.

Normally strong defensively, the Eagles have been hit for over 200 yards on the ground in three of the last four games with a mediocre Texas State the outlier.

Run the ball, get the defense into the EMU backfield, repeat.

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

Miami doesn’t take the ball away.

The defense might generate plenty of pressure, but it’s not winning the turnover battles because it has just two takeaways all year.

Eastern Michigan doesn’t have a giveaway problem, but if it can come up with with two takeaways the entire tone of the game shifts.

The Eagles are great at converting on third downs, they’re not getting flagged for bad penalties, and they’re doing enough of the little things right.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

Who can run better?

Eastern Michigan is 3-0 when it runs for 180 yards or more, and Miami allowed 179 rushing yards per game.

The Eagles will be more balanced than Miami, and they’ll make far fewer mistakes.

Miami University vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Line

Eastern Michigan 30, Miami University 23

Line: Miami University -2, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

