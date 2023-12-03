Miami University RedHawks' Cure Bowl game vs Appalachian State to be shown on ABC

Miami RedHawks quarterback Aveon Smith

The Miami University RedHawks football team is scheduled to face Appalachian State in the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16 in Orlando, with the game televised on ABC.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

The RedHawks defeated No. 23 Toledo in Saturday's Mid-American Conference championship game to improve to 11-2, the first time since 2003 that MU has won 11 games in a season.

What to know about Miami's upcoming bowl game:

The Cure Bowl is scheduled to be MU's third-ever appearance on ABC.

It would be the RedHawks' first bowl game televised on ABC.

Their other two ABC appearances come during the regular season, in 2004 vs. Michigan and 2005 vs. Ohio State.

It's scheduled to be the first-ever football meeting between MU and Appalachian State.

The Mountaineers have faced MAC opponents in bowl games on three occasions in the past decade. They defeated Ohio in the Camellia Bowl in 2015, beat Toledo in the 2016 Camellia Bowl and shut out the Rockets in the 2017 Dollar General Bowl.

Appalachian State is 6-1 in bowl games since moving to the FBS level in 2014.

Miami is 1-2 in its last three bowl games.

The RedHawks lost to Louisiana in the 2020 Lending Tree Bowl in January 2020. They defeated North Texas in the 2021 Frisco Football Classic in December 2021. And they lost the 2022 Bahamas Bowl to UAB last December.

The Cure Bowl will be Miami's 15th bowl appearance in school history. MU is 8-6 in bowl games.

MU quarterback Aveon Smith is 5-0 as a starter since replacing the injured Brett Gabbert.

Smith had 208 all-purpose yards in the RedHawks' MAC Championship win.

Smith was 5-4 as a starter last season, finishing with 1,299 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, with 553 rushing yards and six TDs on the ground, becoming the first player in program history to lead the team in rushing and passing in the same season.

Appalachian State enters the Cure Bowl with an 8-5 record.

The Mountaineers won their last five regular-season games before losing to Troy 49-23 in the Sun Belt Championship Game on Saturday.

Quarterback Joey Aguilar has thrown for a school-record 3,546 yards this season, which ranks ninth in FBS.

