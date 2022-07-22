Miami’s ‘Turnover Chain’ is no more according to Mario Cristobal | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the end of the ’Turnover Chain’ era in Miami.

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: Couple other items from Media Days this week. RIP Turnover Chain. Mario Cristobal is getting rid of the--

PAT FORDE: How about that?

DAN WETZEL: --the chain.

PAT FORDE: The funny thing. He's saying it's--

DAN WETZEL: I think it's fine. It kind of wore out.

PAT FORDE: It did. It spawned 19 million imitators, which is probably when it's time to get out. When you were the creator, now move on. But the funny thing is, like, all everybody said was, that's so Miami, right? That that was such a Miami kind of thing, and now Cristobal is like, that's not our culture. It's like wait a minute, wait a minute. First of all, you played it to you. Secondly, that was very much like the U, and now it's not like the U. I'm a little bit confused by that.

DAN WETZEL: Yeah, this is still the U, but I don't know. Yeah, it's a little weird. The turnover chain needed an NIL deal.

PAT FORDE: [LAUGHS]

DAN WETZEL: Then--

PAT FORDE: There you go.

DAN WETZEL: Then it would have been able to stay down there. It did spot a million-- you know, there was hats. [CHUCKLES] There were-- there were different types of chains. There were rings. There were fur coats.

PAT FORDE: There was a trashcan at Tennessee.

DAN WETZEL: Yeah, I was going to say the all-time best is the-- Tennessee deciding to have a garbage can--

PAT FORDE: [LAUGHS]

DAN WETZEL: --with the acronym HTB, hide the ball. They would hold the garbage can, which just said everything about-- I believe that was the Butch Jones era.

PAT FORDE: Yeah. Yeah. And as bad as everything really was in the Butch Jones era, it still got worse afterwards. But that was a bad part of it. Turnover trashcan--

DAN WETZEL: They're winning the championship of life. Remember that?

PAT FORDE: Yeah, champions of life.

DAN WETZEL: [LAUGHS] We did not win the SEC, but we are the champions of life.

PAT FORDE: [LAUGHING]

Story continues

DAN WETZEL: And yeah, we had some three-star recruits, but we had kids with five-star heart. Five-star--

[LAUGHTER]

Anyway--

PAT FORDE: All that, and still it got worse with Jeremy Pruitt.

DAN WETZEL: That wasn't even the bottom. So RIP chain-- Turnover Chain. Somewhere there's some crusty old guy going, [SPEAKING GIBBERISH] win one for sportsmanship.

PAT FORDE: That's right. We didn't need that anyway.