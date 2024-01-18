Miami tight end Cam McCormick granted ninth season of playing college football

Miami tight end Cam McCormick was granted a ninth year of playing college football, he announced Thursday on social media.

McCormick suffered season-ending injuries in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 and petitioned the NCAA for an extra year in September.

He missed three of those years due to an ankle injury, tore his Achilles in 2021, and was also hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis after intense workouts in 2017.

“I love my teammates, my coaches, and the University of Miami,” McCormick said. “Despite the challenges, I want to finish what we started together. The bond we share is everlasting and makes it all worthwhile.”

The 25-year-old McCormick enrolled at Oregon in January 2016 and spent seven years there, earning a bachelor's and master's degrees before transferring to Miami.

Some other notable players in the same 2016 recruiting class include Rashaun Gary, Nick Bosa, Ed Oliver, Dexter Lawrence, and Trevon Diggs: all are currently on NFL rosters.

McCormick caught eight passes for 62 yards in 13 games last season for Miami.

“Cam is an amazing young man of service, a great athlete, hard worker, and a natural-born leader,” Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said in a statement. “His return is a testament to his character and the values he brings to our team. We are excited to have him back for the upcoming season.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Miami's Cam McCormick granted ninth season of playing college football