Miami: Three things to know about Rutgers' Pinstripe Bowl opponent

Rutgers football is headed to the Pinstripe Bowl, where it’ll play ACC opponent Miami at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28. Here are three things to know about Miami.

The Greg Schiano-Mario Cristobal connection

The head coaches go back a long way.

Schiano was the defensive coordinator at Miami from 1999-2000 and Cristobal was a graduate assistant.

When Schiano was hired for his first stint as Rutgers’ head coach, he brought Cristobal with him to Piscataway as his offensive tackles/tight ends coach from 2001-02, and then made him his offensive line coach in 2003.

Cristobal returned to Miami as the Hurricanes’ tight ends coach in 2004.

Oct 14, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal stands on the field during a timeout as the Hurricanes play against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

How Miami football fared this season

The Hurricanes are 7-5 overall, 3-5 against ACC competition.

They beat Texas A&M 48-33 in their second game of the season, and also beat Clemson in double overtime.

Miami lost three of its last four games against NC State, Florida State and Louisville.

Miami has a murky quarterback situation

Starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke announced last week that he was entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. He finished the season throwing for 2,703 yards with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Van Dyke’s departure left Miami with two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster – true freshman Emory Williams and second-year QB Jacurri Brown.

