Miami tenants told to evacuate building, but inspections showed no immediate threat

Joey Flechas, Anna Jean Kaiser
·5 min read

The notices taped on apartment doors of the rundown 97-year-old building in Edgewater made it sound like tenants were in immediate danger. The papers had an alarming heading in bold letters: “NOTICE TO EVACUATE BUILDING ASAP.”

The July 30 letters, left on the doors of multiple $1,000-a-month units at 426 NE 34th St., said management’s structural engineers had found “structural distress” in support columns and that the “building is unsafe for residents.” Some frightened tenants packed suitcases and left immediately.

But when city of Miami building inspectors arrived that day, they did not find life-threatening issues at the three-story building. Neither did a licensed engineer hired by the building’s owner — a Brazilian businessman who’s looking to sell the property and 10 adjacent lots for nearly $50 million in a slice of waterfront Miami that is ripe for redevelopment.

The situation has some residents angry and suspicious of their landlord’s intentions and tactics. The ominous notices were posted a month after the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, which killed at least 98 people. Some say building management has taken advantage of the fear sparked by the the disaster to clear out a building before a major land sale.

The thought of living in a structurally unsafe building put “incredible pressure” on residents to leave, said Alana Greer, an attorney with the Community Justice Project who is representing tenants. Greer said it was obvious that when city officials arrived, they weren’t seeing the immediate danger.

Protesters and reporters outside 426 NE 34th st., in Miami. Tenants were urged to evacuate immediately last Friday, citing building safety issues, even though engineers have deemed the building safe.
Protesters and reporters outside 426 NE 34th st., in Miami. Tenants were urged to evacuate immediately last Friday, citing building safety issues, even though engineers have deemed the building safe.

“They realized something was going on, that the landlord was not being honest with them and was pressuring them to leave despite there not really being a basis for it,” Greer said.

Public records show inspectors had been there just 10 days earlier and noted some issues that needed attention at the three-story structure, including deteriorated concrete and exposed rebar on the building’s exterior — but the violations were “not an immediate threat to the public,” according to a city inspector’s report.

Even a licensed engineer hired by the property owner, Miami Sunrise Properties, signed a letter that contradicted the ominous notices.

“The subject building is safe for the specified use and present occupancy,” reads the letter that engineer Javier A. Llanos submitted to the city on July 30, the same day tenants were urged to evacuate. Llanos wrote that there are visible signs of distress to the structure and immediate repairs are necessary to avoid compromising the building’s structural integrity in the near future — but he did not warn of any immediate danger.

Owner says ‘the building is not safe’

Still, despite the assessments from the city and the private engineer, a spokesperson for the property owner insisted in an interview with the Miami Herald on Friday that they think the property unsafe.

“It’s our position that the building is not safe,” said Brian Andrews, a spokesperson for Miami Sunrise Properties, citing a crack in the front of the building. “Considering what happened just north of us in Surfside, we’ve told residents that we think you should leave right away and a majority have left ... but there is a small group of residents, I believe a total of four, who have decided to resist our efforts to say your life is more important.”

Shortly after a few residents started discussing pushing back against management, tenants were given eviction notices. Greer called the evictions retaliatory after some residents wanted to collectively challenge the landlord.

A man who said he was helping his friend move out of the building at 426 NE 34th St. carries a box to a nearby moving van. Tenants are accusing their landlord of improperly evacuating the building even though engineers deemed it safe.
A man who said he was helping his friend move out of the building at 426 NE 34th St. carries a box to a nearby moving van. Tenants are accusing their landlord of improperly evacuating the building even though engineers deemed it safe.

Andrews pointed out that management gave residents 30 days notice, when Florida law only requires 15, and were offering tenants their security deposits back, storage units, moving assistance and $1,000 to cover personal expenses.

Contracts were “month to month,” he said, “so it wasn’t a long-term living situation for any of them to begin with.”

‘The rent is too high right now in Miami’

April Brodhead, a tenant and Miami-Dade College student, told reporters in a press conference Friday outside the building that the issue would be resolved if the owner offered more financial help for tenants who are leaving, and the right to return if the building is renovated.

“We don’t want to be out in the next 30 days. The rent’s too high right now in Miami,” she said. “We kind of want to work with them to get equal or better residence within the same neighborhood.”

State corporation records show that the company that owns the property links back to Brazilian airline mogul Jose Afonso Assumpção. He is trying to sell the land and 10 adjacent lots for nearly $50 million, according to local real estate company Blackbook Properties.

Andrews said he couldn’t comment on whether the property was for sale. Lawyers representing Miami Sunrise did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Redevelopment pressure is already being felt in the neighborhood. The building stands in the shadow of Hamilton on the Bay, a waterfront building where the landlord terminated leases to complete large-scale renovations. Several tenants are disputing the matter with the company who bought the building in 2020.

Brodhead said she’s spoken to a Miami police detective who is investigating the circumstances around the evacuation at 426 NE 34th St. A police department spokesperson told the Herald the department is “currently looking into the matter.”

Carlos Clode, a nine-year resident of the building, said when he saw the evacuation notice, he was surprised to see sudden concerns of the building’s conditions. He said in the past, it’s taken two years to get his air conditioning unit fixed. A leaky faucet once took one year, he said.

“There has not been good maintenance of this building for years,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

    Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...

  • House price growth slows as housing market cools

    The Halifax says house prices rose again in July, but the market seems to be cooling down.

  • I toured penthouse apartments in Chicago where the wealthy pay $20,000 per month for private greenhouses and sweeping views - take a look inside

    Wolf Point East and Norweta are home to luxury apartments where rent reaches $15,000 to $20,000 per month.

  • The top 5 most popular Denver ZIP codes, according to Zillow

    Data: Zillow; Map: Sara Wise/AxiosThe most popular ZIP codes for potential home buyers in the Denver area are on the outskirts of the city, from Evergreen to Green Valley Ranch, according to data Zillow shared with Axios Denver.Why it matters: Experts predict demand for residential real estate in Denver won't slow anytime soon. The data helps show where that demand is highest.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMethod: Zillow took t

  • Where It Pays Off to Buy a Long-Term Rental Property – 2021 Study

    Owning real estate has traditionally been viewed as an effective way to hedge against inflation. The logic is simple: as the price of goods and services increases, so does property value. Like other types of real estate, rental properties stand … Continue reading → The post Where It Pays Off to Buy a Long-Term Rental Property – 2021 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Estate Planning Mistakes To Avoid

    Estate planning is one of the most unloved steps in creating a financial plan. No one really likes to think of their own death, and developing a comprehensive estate plan can be both unsettling and...

  • There’s a big shift happening in the housing market

    The housing market is cooling as shoppers finally push back at record prices.

  • Hot homes: 4 houses for sale in Tampa Bay starting at $415K

    From a bright blue bungalow to a spacious seaside cottage, this week's roundup of great houses in Tampa Bay has a range of home styles in different neighborhoods.207 W Chelsea St. — $415,000Why we love it: If the exterior of this charming blue bungalow doesn't win you over immediately, the floral mural, cozy living room and updated kitchen just might.Neighborhood: Seminole HeightsRealtor: Alexis Williams at Allure Realty LLCSpecs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,402 square feetNotable features: Curb appeal,

  • Why condos caught on in America

    About 1 in 3 homeowners across the Miami region live in condos, many with waterfront views. Kelly Kagan, CC BY-NDThe tragic collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, on June 24, 2021, made millions of Americans focus for the first time on the risks of high-rise construction and oceanfront living. Many also became more aware of the pitfalls of condominiums and other forms of co-ownership in which each unit in a multifamily building or other kind of housing complex is individually o

  • Is It Better To Buy or Rent in 2021? Experts Weigh In

    You're interested in buying a home, but due to the crazy competitiveness of the current real estate market, you're not sure if now is the right time. Since this is likely one of the biggest purchases...

  • Renters: Results from the Zillow Consumer Housing Trends Report 2021

    The 2021 Consumer Housing Trends Report (CHTR) provides a snapshot of what housing consumers are thinking and doing in mid-2021. In this report, we take a deeper look at renters. The post Renters: Results from the Zillow Consumer Housing Trends Report 2021 appeared first on Zillow Research.

  • Wake home prices see months-long increase, going back to before the pandemic

    Since January 2020, the monthly median sale price in Wake County has increased by more than $80,000.

  • Canada housing market: GTA home sales fall in July but prices remain high

    Prices, as measured by the MLS Home Price Index Composite Benchmark, were up 18.1% compared to July 2020.

  • 'The builder had sold 130 homes the first day': Foreign buyers may add to housing woes, prices

    American homebuyers should prepare for more competition and higher prices as many foreign buyers return to the market with all-cash offers.

  • As Americans pay more for rent, landlords get some relief

    Americans are paying more to live in apartments, as demand for housing increases and many would-be homebuyers are forced to rent because prices for houses have gotten too steep. It's a boon for owners of big apartment communities more than a year after the economy fell into a recession that left millions of Americans unemployed and struggling to pay rent. Zillow, which tracks housing data, says its rent index rose 7.1% in June, the biggest year-over-year increase going back to 2015.

  • Beginner’s Guide to Real Estate Passive Income

    Passive investing is one of the most common strategies for increasing your income, growing your investment portfolio and building a healthy nest egg for the future. Done right, it won’t have to take lots of your time and energy. Real estate … Continue reading → The post Beginner’s Guide to Real Estate Passive Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Newcomers with big budgets are driving up Florida rents, study finds

    People moving to South Florida from other parts of the country are arriving with bigger budgets, pushing up prices in an already tight rental market, a new report concludes. The monthly budgets of out-of-town movers are almost $300 higher than the budgets of in-town movers, according to a report from Apartment List, an online marketplace for apartment listings. Apartment hunters are getting ...

  • Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and welcome to Redfin's financial results conference call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Joining me on the call today is Glenn Kelman, our CEO; and Chris Nielsen, our CFO.

  • 10 Signs You Should Not Buy a Home Right Now

    Many people swear by homeownership; some call it a form of "forced savings" while others see it as a way to build generational wealth. Buying a home has long been considered one of the best ways for...

  • Report: Lions' latest offer not enough for Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson to end stand-off with team

    Megatron becomes a Hall of Famer this weekend. He's still mad at the Lions.