Miami signs Australian Louis Hedley, potentially the coolest punter ever

The Miami Hurricanes got a jump on National Signing Day on Tuesday, signing Australian punter Louis Hedley. (Twitter/Louis Hedley)

National Signing Day doesn’t officially kick off until Wednesday, but the Miami Hurricanes got an early jump.

The Hurricanes officially signed punter Louis Hedley on Tuesday night, as Hedley lives in Australia and it’s already Feb. 6 there.

Hadley redshirted in 2018 while at the City College of San Francisco, and averaged 38.6 yards per punt in 2017. He verbally committed to the Hurricanes last year, but didn’t sign during the early signing period.

And, to say the least, the 6-foot-4, 215 pound punter covered in tattoos looks nothing like most punters currently in the college football world.

Miami averaged only 38.3 yards per punt last season while rotating between Jack Spicer and Zach Feagles, which ranked 115th among the 130 FBS programs in the country. Feagles left the program last December, so Hedley — who has three years of eligibility left — is expected to compete for the starting job instantly upon arrival in South Florida.

Miami coach Manny Diaz had some fun on Twitter after Hedley made it official, too, embracing his new punter’s Australian heritage.









The National Signing Day fun, it seems, is already well underway.

