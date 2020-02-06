Miami reportedly in “advanced discussions” to trade for Andre Iguodala

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports

Andre Iguodala has been sitting at home all season — surrounded by his three championship rings and Finals MVP trophy — collecting checks from the Memphis Grizzlies, and waiting for Thursday’s trade deadline, trying to make sure he ended up on a team in position to do damage in the playoffs.

The Miami Heat seem close to winning the Iguodala sweepstakes, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Lakers and Clippers were the two most mentioned teams, with Iguodala being part of the arms race in between the West powers, but both seem to have struck out (but neither team loses Iguodala to a rival in the West, either).


Miami is hard-capped because of the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade, plus they have few future draft picks to send out, so the construction of this trade to match Iguodala’s $17.1 million salary will be interesting. James Johnson and Duncan Robinson would work, as would Justise Winslow and Tyler Herro (although the Heat have shot down teams calling about Herro before). Also, the Grizzlies could make this a Josh Jackson and Iguodala for Meyers Leonard and Winslow. There are options.

This is not Miami’s only move, the Heat also are in talks about OKC’s Danilo Gallinari.


Iguodala was traded by Golden State to Memphis last July (in what was a cost-cutting move for the Warriors). Iguodala talked buyout with Memphis but would not give up significant money towards it, plus the Grizzlies wanted another or young player. So the sides agreed to wait, with Iguodala away from the team and working out on his own.

Now Miami has come calling and Iguodala is taking his talents to South Beach.

