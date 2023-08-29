Miami releases A.J. Johnson

Former Tennessee linebacker A.J. Johnson was released by Miami Monday.

Johnson signed with the Dolphins on Aug. 24. He was released as Miami finalized their 53-man active roster.

Johnson played for the Vols from 2011-14 and appeared in 46 games with 44 starts.

He recorded 424 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, five interceptions, five pass deflections, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries at Tennessee.

Johnson played in 39 games during his NFL career entering the 2023 season. He recorded 252 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one interception, eight pass deflections, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries with Denver (2018-21) and Seattle (2022).

The former Vol played in the NFC wild card game for the Seahawks in 2022.

Johnson played in the Dolphins’ 31-18 loss to Jacksonville Saturday and did not record any statistics.

