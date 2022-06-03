Miami RedHawks Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Miami University RedHawks Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Brett Gabbert, QB Jr.

The 6-0, 209-pound veteran blew up last season with 2,648 yards and 26 touchdowns with six interceptions in a Third Team All-MAC season. He’s been banked up from time to time, but he still managed to throw for 5,443 yards and 41 touchdowns and 14 touchdowns – with 277 rushing yards and four scores – in three seasons.

Matthew Salopek, LB Soph.

6-1, 215. 127 tackles (112 tackles last year), 1 sack, 8 TFL, 6 broken up passes in three seasons. Second Team All-MAC

Mac Hippenhammer, WR Sr.

5-11, 182. 53 catches, 863 yards (16.3 ypc), 5 TD in two seasons at Miami University after catching 7 passes for 118 yards and one TD in two years at Penn State. Second Team All-MAC.

Jack Coldiron, TE Soph.

6-5, 238. 22 catches, 363 yards (16.5 ypc) 3 TD in two seasons

Keyon Mozee, RB Soph.

5-7, 182. 123 carries, 557 yards (4.5 ypc), 4 TD, 2 catches 20 yards last year for Miami University after running for 39 yards in 2020 at Kansas State.

Austin Ertl, DT Jr.

6-2, 289. 46 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4 TFL, 3 broken up passes in three seasons

Jalen Walker, WR Sr.

5-8, 186. 70 catches, 1,005 yards (14.4 ypc), 8 TD in four seasons

Sam Vaughan, OT, Soph.

6-7, 298. Tall blocker with a great frame, he got in a little work in 2020 and turned into a good pass protector at left tackle.

John Saunders, CB Soph.

6-2, 202. 15 tackles, 3 INT – with a pick six – 5 broken up passes in two seasons

Caleb Shaffer, OG Jr.

6-5, 333. Versatile blocker who’ll likely keep working at guard but could kick out at tackle, he’s going into his fourth year as a starter.

