Miami RedHawks basketball to play Michigan in Fort Myers Tip-Off, per report

The Miami University RedHawks will face the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 Fort Myers Tip-Off in November, according to a report via Twitter/X from Rocco Miller.

MU would join head coach Travis Steele's former team, the Xavier Musketeers, in the non-conference tournament, which announced its Beach Division of XU, Michigan, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Miller reported that the RedHawks will be part of the event's Palms Division at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers.

Miami RedHawks head coach Travis Steele

Michigan finished the 2023-24 season with an 8-24 record, 3-17 in the conference. The Wolverines hadn't won less than four Big Ten games since the 1966-67 season.

Miami is 1-5 in six games against Michigan. The two teams met in back-to-back years in 2005 and 2006. Michigan won by 7 in Ann Arbor in December 2005, and won by 6 in Oxford in December 2006.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Miami RedHawks basketball to play Michigan in Fort Myers Tip-Off