Can Miami overcome Mario Cristobal's blunder? Picks for college football Week 7 | Podcast

Mario Cristobal made one of the inexplicable coaching decisions in recent history and it cost Miami a win against Georgia Tech. What's next for the Hurricanes as they try to recover from the disappointment ahead of their game against No. 12 North Carolina?

Oklahoma had the signature win of Week 6 by beating Texas one year after losing 49-0 to its rival. The Sooners are now College Football Playoff contenders, and the transformation of the program under second-year coach Brent Venables has been validated after the departure of Lincoln Riley.

This weekend there are two significant games with No. 6 Washington hosting No. 8 Oregon in a critical Pac-12 matchup that also will have playoff implications. There's another school in the league with a big challenge, but No. 9 Southern California will be getting a non-conference test at No. 21 Notre Dame. But there's other big games to watch. Who will be this big winners in Week 7?

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg discusses these topics and more in this week's version of the College Football Fix.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 7 picks. Miami, Mario Cristobal reset? | Podcast