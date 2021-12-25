Miami at New Orleans Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Miami at New Orleans prediction, game preview, how to watch: Monday, December 27

Miami at New Orleans How To Watch

Date: Monday, December 27

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Miami (7-7), New Orleans (7-7)

Miami at New Orleans Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

Ian Book.

Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are both out in the COVID protocol – to the chagrin of the only person playing fantasy football who needed one of them to be a go (hand raised) – and now it’s up to the okay Miami defense to take over.

It helps to face a slew of bad teams like Miami has over the six-game winning streak – lots of New York teams, to go along with a strong win over Baltimore – but the run defense has been great, no one has hit 300 yards in total offense in three weeks, and it shouldn’t take much from the offense to put this away.

Knock on wood, Miami seems to be over a bit of a hump when it cones to COVID issues. There’s a great balance to the attack to mix things up enough to try out a few options against a New Orleans defense that pitched a gem.

Why New Orleans Will Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were held to no points.

Tom Brady and the offense wasn’t bad, but everything stalled in the 9-0 loss thanks to a brilliant day by a Saint D that has 12’s number.

Against Miami, the run defense should hold up just fine. Tua Tagovailoa is going to bomb away on this New Orleans secondary that doesn’t give up a whole slew of touchdown passes and has been better at limiting the big plays.

Hand the ball off to Alvin Kamara, hit a few midrange plays, hope the defense can get the job done two weeks in a row.

What’s Going To Happen

Can the New Orleans defense keep the momentum going? Yeah, it’ll do just enough to overcome Ian Book’s issues.

There won’t be anything crazy coming from Book, but he’ll keep things moving on third downs. The offense will slow things down, control the clock, and it’ll get a big all-around day from Kamara to pull off a semi-shocker at home.

Miami at New Orleans Prediction, Line

New Orleans 19, Miami 17

Line: Miami -2.5, o/u: 37.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

