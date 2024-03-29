Miami Open: Jannik Sinner thrashes Daniil Medvedev to reach final

Jannik Sinner (left) was beaten in two sets by Daniil Medvedev (right) in last year's Miami Open final [EPA]

Jannik Sinner needed only 69 minutes to breeze past defending champion Daniil Medvedev and reach the Miami Open final.

Second seed Sinner dominated a one-sided semi-final and swept Russia's Medvedev aside 6-1 6-2.

The match was a repeat of January's Australian Open final, which Italian Sinner, 22, won in five sets.

"I felt great on court today," he told Sky Sports. "I served very well, especially in important moments."

Sinner will face the winner of Friday's second semi-final between Grigor Dimitrov or Alexander Zverev in his fourth ATP Masters final on Sunday.

If he wins the event in Florida, Sinner will move up one place in the world rankings to number two - replacing double Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner added: "I handled the situation well in the beginning of each set. [Medvedev] had some break chances - if he makes them then it's already much different, so I'm very happy."

World number four Medvedev - who beat Sinner last year to lift the Miami title - made 22 unforced errors during the match and was jeered by the crowd inside the Hard Rock Stadium after two wild mistakes in the second set.

"I think Daniil didn't play his best today, he missed some shots which he usually doesn't miss," said Sinner. "But I took the chance and I'm very happy to be in the final."

Sinner has only lost one match so far this season, falling to a last-four defeat at Indian Wells two weeks ago to eventual winner Alcaraz.