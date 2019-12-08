Miami, Ohio to Face Louisiana in Lending Tree Bowl Miami of Ohio quarterback Brett Gabbert throws during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- LOCATION: Mobile, Alabama.

TOP PLAYERS

Louisiana: RB Elijah Mitchell, 1,092 yards, 15 TDs.

Miami: QB Brett Gabbert, 2,163 yards, 11 touchdowns, 8 INTs.

NOTABLE

Louisiana: Fell to Appalachian State 45-38 in Sun Belt championship game. Is 4-2 in bowl games.

Miami: Won first MAC championship since 2010. Gabbert is MAC freshman of the year. PK Sam Sloman is second in country with 25 made field goals.

LAST TIME

Louisiana 29, Miami 28. (Sept. 11, 1993).

BOWL HISTORY

Louisiana: First appearance in the newly re-named Lending Tree Bowl, seventh bowl appearance.

Miami: Third appearance in Mobile's bowl game, 12th bowl appearance in school history.

