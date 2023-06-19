Miami Norland 2024 LB Jeremiah Marcelin announces his top 3 schools

Jeremiah Marcelin will be playing in either the ACC or Big Ten.

The Miami Norland rising senior linebacker has narrowed his list to three schools: Louisville, Maryland and Pitt. He plans to announce his decision on June 22.

“It’s been pretty hard to get down to three,” Marcelin said. “The whole process is a blessing. To try to start cutting down the list wasn’t easy at all.”

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Marcelin had more than two dozen college offers. He played linebacker and along the defense line in high school.

Last season, Marcelin recorded 82 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in 11 games for Norland’s regional semifinal team.

Marcelin broke down his final three schools for the USA Today Florida Network.

Louisville

“Louisville has a vibe,” he said. “The whole city, everything about it has a vibe. They’re starting to get back on track. They just put (YaYa) Diaby in the league. They are very versatile scheme-wise. It’s a good feeling that you get from Louisville.”

The Cardinals have signed at least three players from Florida each of the past seven seasons and already have four players from the Sunshine State – three from South Florida – verbally committed in this class. Having that many Florida players in the program also is appealing.

“Louisville is a school that understands where talent resides,” Marcelin said. “Being a kid from South Florida, that does appeal a lot when you see five or six guys commit to a school from our area.”

Maryland

“They’re in the Big-Ten,” Marcelin said. “They play Ohio State, Michigan, Rutgers. They play good competition. They do a good job of developing their guys. Their defensive coordinator is a great guy. That’s a great program”

Defensive coordinator Brian Williams and inside linebackers coach Lance Thompson have been the primary Terrapins coaches recruiting Marcelin. Head coach Michael Locksley has been a bigger part of the recruiting process lately, too.

“I feel like they’re very versatile with what they do,” Marcelin said. “I fit very well in their scheme because of the versatility.”

Pitt

“It’s got to be the culture and the scheme,” he said. “The opportunity available over there and the career I want to get into. It’s an easy opportunity for me to excel and be around the right place out there.”

The Panthers have produced a first round NFL draft pick in back-to-back seasons (Kenny Pickett in 2022 and Calijah Kancey in 2023) and had four defensive players taken in April’s draft. That includes Kancey, who is a Miami Northwestern alum.

“It means a lot,” Marcelin said. “That pipeline doesn’t go unnoticed. That does mean a lot, just that type of production and how they develop their guys.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Miami Norland 2024 LB Jeremiah Marcelin announces his top 3 schools