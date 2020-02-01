Miami moves to its own pace amid Super Bowl hype

SHOWS: MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES. (JANUARY 31, 2020)(REUTERS-ACCESS ALL)

1. PEOPLE WEARING KANSAS CITY CHIEFS GEAR WALKING NEXT TO BEACH

2. PERSON HOLDING UP SIGN ASKING FOR SUPER BOWL TICKETS

3. WIDE OF BEACH

4. VARIOUS OF VISITING SUPER BOWL FANS TROY BENTZ AND ALEX FIDLER PLAYING FOOTBALL ON BEACH WITH FRIENDS

5. (SOUNDBITE)(English) VISITING SUPER BOWL FAN TROY BENTZ, SAYING:

"We have a group of friends here, we all decided to take a trip together, one thing spiraled into the next so we ended up Miami as the location to visit the Super Bowl festivities. We were all together for the Minneapolis Super Bowl as well, so we decided to see how it would be different here."

6. PEOPLE WEARING CHIEFS GEAR ON BEACH

7. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FAN DARIN PATTERSON, VISITING FROM OLATHE, KANSAS, ON BEACH WITH FAMILY

8. (SOUNDBITE)(English) VISITING CHIEFS FAN DARIN PATTERSON, SAYING:

"We just got a wild hair and decided, you know, we're just gonna go for the experience. We've waited 50 years for this, and I'm 51, so I kind of fit in that, and we decided to go for it and see what it's all about, see what the, see what we could find to do and just have a good time with it, enjoy it."

9. PATTERSON ON BEACH WITH FAMILY

STORY: As Miami plays host to Super Bowl LIV, fans of the NFL mingled with others who couldn't care less about Sunday's big game.

The city is hosting the Super Bowl for the 11th time so many residents have seen the craziness that is the nation's biggest sporting event several times.

Miami has long been a destination for tourists and part-time residents due to its warmer temperatures during the U.S. winter and is no stranger to thousands of visitors descending on the city.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to meet in Sunday's (February 2) Super Bowl, with the Chiefs playing in their first NFL title game in 50 years.

(Production: Kevin Fogarty and David Grip)