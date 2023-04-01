Miami men's basketball coach Jim Larrañaga has some elite March Madness dance moves

The Miami Hurricanes football team of the 1980s won three national championships and was known for its dance moves, flips, touchdown celebrations and sack celebrations. It gave the athletic program an identity that lives on today.

The men's basketball team carries on the legacy as this season, head coach Jim Larrañaga has led his players to the program's first Final Four. This isn't his first big dance as it has been 17 years since he led George Mason's Cinderella season and took the Patriots to the semifinals in 2006. Since taking over the Hurricanes in 2011, the New York native has led Miami to four Sweet 16 appearances and back-to-back Elite Eight berths, including this year's run.

All along the way, he has shimmied and two-stepped along with his team in each victory celebration, delighting fans across the country.

"It's really about March Madness is the big dance," Larrañaga said on CBS' Final Four Show. "You have to have fun. And everybody loves dancing."

Before Miami takes the court Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET to face the Connecticut Huskies, here's a look at some of Coach Larrañaga's best dance moves from March Madness:

2023 Elite Eight berth

As part of their longest tournament run in school history, the Hurricanes made a major statement by beating the top-seeded Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16. Larrañaga celebrated with a few pop and locks and raise the roof pumps while his team cheered him on.

Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga brings out the dance moves for the Elite Eight celebration. 🏀🕺😂#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/JZiLECp3tb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 25, 2023

2022 Elite Eight berth

Coach Larrañaga led the Hurricanes to their first Elite Eight berth in program history in 2022. He was greeted in the locker room with a celebration spray and broke out in a handroll and a few shimmies.

2022 Sweet 16 berth

After beating No. 2 Auburn in the second round of the 2022 tournament, Miami was headed back to the Sweet 16. Senior center Rodney Miller led Coach Larrañaga in a lesson of the shoulder lean.

2020 triple overtime win

That's right: triple overtime. Miami took the Virginia Tech Hokies to a third extra period toward the end of the 2019-20 season. The game marked a third win in a row for the Hurricanes. Coach Larrañaga raised the roof and even attempted a few whips as the team danced to Pop Smoke's "Dior."

BRINGIN’ THAT DUB BACK TO THE CRIB AND WE LITTTTTTY! pic.twitter.com/MuA2RDgUAV — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) February 20, 2020

2017 overtime win

Coach Larrañaga broke out all the moves in 2017 after a thrilling overtime victory over the Virginia Cavaliers in a key ACC matchup. His happy dance was so good it became a GIF.

