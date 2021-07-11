Miami Marlins’ Pablo Lopez breaks MLB record for consecutive strikeouts to start a game

Add Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez into the record books.

The 25-year-old struck out the first nine Atlanta Braves batters he faced on Sunday, breaking a franchise and Major League Baseball record in the process.

MLB’s previous record for consecutive strikeouts to start a game: Eight, done three times (Jim Deshaies on Sept. 23, 1986; Jacob deGrom on Sept. 15, 2014; and German Marquez on Sept. 26, 2018).

MLB’s record for consecutive strikeouts at any point in a game is 10, done twice (Aaron Nola on June 25, 2021, and Tom Seaver on April 27, 1970).

It also ties Miami’s record for most consecutive strikeouts at any point in a game, set by Ricky Nolasco on Sept. 30, 2009.

Lopez needed just 35 pitches to get the nine strikeouts. Five of the strikeouts were on three pitches.

Here’s how Lopez’s nine strikeouts to begin Sunday’s game unfolded:

▪ Ehire Adriana strikeouts out swinging on three pitches, whiffing on a high 93.9 mph four-seam fastball.

▪ Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging on three pitches, chasing on an 87.7 mph changeup below the strikeout for the out.

▪ Ozzie Albies falls behind 0-2, fouls off three pitches, takes a ball outside and then whiffs on an 87.4 mph changeup on the lower inside corner to end the first inning.

▪ Austin Riley strikes out swinging on three pitches, capped by an 85.1 mph changeup.

▪ Orlando Arcia takes Ball 1 before three consecutive strikes, the final a 93.5 mph four-seam fastball in the upper strike zone.

▪ Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging on three pitches, whiffing on a low 85.3 mph changeup to end the second inning.

▪ Guillermo Heredia worked ahead to a 2-1 count to lead off the third, but fouled off a changeup to even the count at 2-2 and watched as a 94.7 mph four-seam fastball went by him for Strike 3.

▪ Kevan Smith struck out swinging on three pitches, an inside 85.6 mph changeup the final pitch he faced.

▪ And Ian Anderson was called out on strikes to end a four-pitch at-bat. The final pitch was a 95.1 mph four-seam fastball.

Adrianza grounded out to Jesus Aguilar at first base to start the fourth inning to snap the strikeout streak. Freddie Freeman followed with a single to center to break up Lopez’s early no-hitter bid.

Lopez entered Sunday with a 4-5 record and a 2.94 ERA in 18 starts. He had struck out a career-high 102 batters in 95 innings. His season- and career-high marks for strikeouts in a game? Nine, done three other times this season.

