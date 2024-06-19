As Miami Marlins end six-game losing streak, Tanner Scott stands tall as a closer

In a season where so much has gone wrong for the Marlins, one consistent positive has been in the back end of Miami’s bullpen, namely star closer Tanner Scott, who pitched a perfect inning in relief in Tuesday’s 9-8 win in 10 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Five days before the season opener in 2022, relievers Scott and Cole Sulser were traded to Miami from the Baltimore Orioles for three low-level prospects and a pick in the Competitive Balance Round B of the 2022 MLB Draft.

At the time of the trade, Sulser was the more established reliever of the two. He instantly joined Miami’s bullpen as one of their primary setup men. Meanwhile, Scott, considered a project at the time, was being used as a left-handed specialist, battling severe control issues (5.5 walks per nine innings).

Two years later, he has become a potential All-Star while establishing himself as one of the game’s elite closers.

Scott struggled in his debut season with the Marlins. In 67 appearances in 2022, Scott walked 6.7 batters per nine innings with a 4.31 ERA. His electric stuff was there, though, as evidenced by his 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

In his sophomore season with Miami, Scott broke out. A stellar first half that saw him pitch to a 2.74 ERA, combined with struggles by closers A.J. Puk and David Robertson, propelled Scott to become the team’s primary closer in August.

From then on, he owned a an ERA of 0.99 while while going 10 fo 12 in save opportunities. Scott’s performance was instrumental in Miami’s success, recording the final out on September 30 when the team clinched their first postseason berth in a full season since 2003.

After agreeing to a one-year, $2.825 million contract to avoid salary arbitration this past offseason, Scott reported to Jupiter as the team’s official closer. And, although his spring training was quite shaky (12.71 ERA in Grapefruit League play), Scott has put together the best season of his big-league career.

When asked about the key to his success following 2022, Scott said, “Truly trusting my stuff and going out there and just competing while not thinking.”

“He’s been as lights out as anybody in the league, and it’s always against the heart of their order,” said manager Skip Schumaker before Tuesday night’s win against the Cardinals.

On the season, Scott is 5-5 with a 1.86 ERA. Opponents are hitting just .144 against him. With all his success, he is making a strong case to be Miami’s representative at this year’s All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas.

“I think he has,” said Schumaker. “There’s one or two outings he wishes he had back, but after that, he’s been pretty darn good. He’s been on this run since last year’s All-Star break.”

When asked what being an All-Star for the first time would mean to him, Scott said, “I mean, that would be really cool. I’m still going to go out there and get outs every time I can and just go with it.”

Scott also credited pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. for his success. “He’s awesome at what he does. He’s really intelligent and even sees all the little things that most people don’t.”

While Scott is having incredible success as Miami’s closer, he will likely end the season on another team. With Miami 26 games under .500 and unlikely to make the postseason, it would make sense for Miami to trade their star closer, who is in his final year of club control.

“I do not even look at it. I don’t read anything. I literally show up to the field and once I leave the field, it’s my wife’s and my son’s time, and I just go about my business like that,” said Scott.

After Tuesday’s win against the Cardinals, Miami (24-49) will look to take the series on Wednesday at loanDepot park. The game is scheduled for 12:40 pm.