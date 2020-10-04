When do the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves play? NLDS game times announced.

The best-of-5 National League Division Series matchup between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves begins Tuesday at Houston’s Minute Maid Park, with the series being televised on either Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

The game times and television networks for the series are below:

▪ Tuesday: 2:08 p.m., Fox Sports 1

▪ Wednesday: 2:08 p.m., MLB Network

▪ Thursday: 2:08 p.m., Fox Sports 1

▪ Friday (if necessary): 2:08 p.m, Fox Sports 1

▪ Saturday (if necessary): 4:08 p.m., Fox Sports 1

The Marlins, the No. 6 seed in the National League, advanced to the NLDS by sweeping the Chicago Cubs in their best-of-3 wild-card series at Wrigley Field. Miami opened with a 5-1 win over the Cubs on Wednesday before clinching with a 2-0 win on Friday.

The second-seeded Braves, who won their third consecutive NL East title this season, defeated the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 (13 innings) on Wednesday and 5-0 on Thursday at Truist Park. As the higher seed, the Braves will serve as the home team for Games 1, 2 and 5 (if necessary) of the neutral site playoff matchup, while the Marlins will bat last in Games 3 and 4 (if necessary). Since no travel is required, there are no off days during the series.

The winner of the series will head to Arlington’s Globe Life Park for the National League Championship series to face either the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers or the No. 4 seed San Diego Padres. The World Series is also being held at Globe Life Park.