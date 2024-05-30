Miami Marlins acquire pitcher with South Florida roots in trade with Texas Rangers

The Miami Marlins on Thursday acquired right-handed pitcher Shaun Anderson from the Texas Rangers for cash considerations. He has been optioned to Triple A Jacksonville.

The Rangers had designated Anderson for assignment on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Anderson, a Coral Springs native who played his prep career at Plantation American Heritage and collegiately at the University of Florida, has made 65 career MLB appearances (16 starts) since making his MLB debut in 2019, going 3-5 with a 5.83 ERA.

He began his MLB career as a starter before moving to the bullpen in 2020.

This season, Anderson had made two relief appearances with the Rangers, allowing two runs in 3 1/3 innings of work with three strikeouts and one walk. He also spent time with Triple-A Round Rock, going 3-0 with a 2.53 ERA (six earned runs over 21 1/3 innings) and 22 strikeouts against four walks across four games (all starts).

The Marlins are Anderson’s sixth MLB team, after previous stops with the San Francisco Giants (2019-2020), Minnesota Twins (2021), Baltimore Orioles (2021), San Diego Padres (2021), Toronto Blue Jays (2022) and Rangers (2024). The Boston Red Sox originally drafted him out of UF in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft before trading him to San Francisco in July 2017.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Marlins designated for assignment right-handed pitcher Woo-Suk Go — one of the players acquired in the Luis Arraez trade with the Padres.