Miami has a lot on the line against Florida in football season opener

The start of the college football season is about two-and-a-half months away but the media and fans alike are already looking ahead to the opening kickoffs. One of the premiere matchups during Week 1 is the battle between the Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes inside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The Athletic writer Jayna Bardahl recently pieced together what teams have the most to lose in key matchups this coming fall, giving the UM-UF meeting a high-intensity rating in the form of three flames. Both teams have a lot at stake, but one of them might have more on the line.

“This Week 1 showdown features two teams with immense pressure to turn things around,” Bardahl begins. “Both coaches have hot seat potential — Florida’s Billy Napier is being sued by former signee Jayden Rashada. Meanwhile, Miami loaded up in the transfer portal with QB Cam Ward (Washington State) and RB Damien Martinez (Oregon State).”

So who has the most at stake in the Swamp on the final weekend of August?

“The Canes enter this season with such high hopes — they are in the mix as ACC championship contenders — so losing in Week 1 to an in-state rival will cause chaos,” he concludes. “The Gators are already in a bad place, and although there will be disappointment, the expectations aren’t as high in Gainesville.”

Florida’s 2024 season opener

The two in-state rivals will meet on Aug. 31 in Gainesville, Florida. Kickoff time is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ABC Sports.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire