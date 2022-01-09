Miami knocks off No. 2 Duke to conclude wild day of upsets in college basketball

Saturday was a wild day in college basketball.

Upsets occurred throughout the day, including with No. 2 Duke in a thrilling ACC battle with Miami. By the end, seven ranked teams had fallen.

Here’s everything that went down throughout the top 25 on Saturday:

Miami shocks No. 2 Duke

Miami’s winning streak continues.

The Hurricanes picked up their ninth straight win on Saturday night with a huge 76-74 road win over No. 2 Duke, thanks largely to a hanging layup from Kameron McGusty in the final seconds.

🚨 UPSET ALERT 🚨



Miami knocks off No. 2 Duke 76-74 with this late bucket from Kameron McGusty 😱🔥



(via @accmbb)pic.twitter.com/OJs3AAYG0i — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 9, 2022

Miami then fended off one final Duke play to grab the win.

"We're the real deal," McGusty said, via The Associated Press. "And I think everybody saw that tonight. We can play with anybody. We can compete with anybody. We can beat anybody. It's finally good to see all that hard work paying off."

Paolo Banchero led Duke with 20 points and seven rebounds, and Wendell Moore Jr. finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. The loss snapped a five game win streak for Duke, though they had a pair of postponed games during that stretch.

Kameron McGusty led Miami to a huge upset win at Duke on Saturday. (Lance King/Getty Images)

No. 25 Texas Tech knocks off No. 6 Kansas

Texas Tech was still short several players, but the Red Raiders managed to fend off Bill Self and No. 6 Kansas on Saturday in Lubbock.

No. 25 Texas Tech, after holding an eight-point lead at halftime, led the entire second half to beat the Jayhawks 75-67. Bryson Williams led the Red Raiders with 22 points, and Clarence Nadolny had a career-high 17 points. They were still without leading scorers Terrance Shannon and Kevin McCullar, who have both been sidelined with injuries.

Story continues

"I thought we were poor right from the jump. I don't think we played as competitive as they did for 40 minutes, even though we had some good possessions," Self said, via The Associated Press. "We obviously didn't have them prepared to go against a team that really, really tried hard."

Oklahoma upsets No. 11 Iowa State

Thanks to a huge late run, Oklahoma pulled off a huge upset over No. 11 Iowa State on Saturday in Norman.

The Sooners, behind 20 points from Umoja Gibson, mounted a massive 18-5 run over the final 6:13 of the game to claim the 79-66 win — which marked just the second for Iowa State so far this season.

Both Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter finished with 20 points for Iowa State, and Tre Jackson added 12 off the bench. They were the only three to score in double figures for the Cyclones. Iowa State has now lost twice in three games, following a loss to No. 1 Baylor last week.

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser knocked off No. 11 Iowa State on Saturday. (AP/Garett Fisbeck)

Oklahoma State upsets No. 14 Texas

Behind a huge bench performance from Keylan Boone, Oklahoma State upset No. 14 Texas on Saturday.

Boone put up 17 points while shooting 5-of-17 from the 3-point line to lead the Cowboys to the win. They held Texas to just 23 points in the second half, and led the entire way while keeping the Longhorns scoreless for the final 2:23.

The loss snapped a six-game win streak for Texas.

Missouri holds off No. 15 Alabama

Though the Tigers nearly gave up an 18-point lead, Missouri held on to pull off the 92-86 upset over No. 15 Alabama on Saturday.

The Tigers opened up the second half on a huge 17-7 run, and pushed their lead to nearly 20 before the Crimson Tide came roaring back in the final minutes. Jaden Shackelford then hit a huge 3-pointer with just 15 seconds left to cut Missouri’s lead to four.

That, though, was as close as they got. Missouri’s Kobe Brown hit four free throws in the final seconds to fend off Alabama and claim the six-point win, the Tigers’ first over a ranked opponent this season.

Brown finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 9-of-13 from the field, and Jarron Coleman added 18 points.

No. 21 LSU rolls past No. 18 Tennessee

The Tigers came out of halftime hot, and it propelled them to a huge SEC win on Saturday.

LSU opened the second half on a massive 20-4 run in Baton Rouge en route to a 79-67 win over No. 18 Tennessee. Tari Eason led LSU with 24 points and 12 rebounds off the bench while shooting 9-of-16 from the field, and Darius Days finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Kennedy Chandler led Tennessee with 19 points, and Santiago Vescovi finished with 14 points in the loss. Tennessee has now dropped two of its last three, including a five-point loss to Alabama last week.

SDSU rocks No. 20 Colorado State

No. 20 Colorado State’s undefeated run is over.

San Diego State shut down the Rams in the second half, holding them to just 17 points in the final 20 minutes en route to the 79-49 win. The Aztecs didn’t let Colorado State score in the final 5:24 of the contest, too, and ended on a 14-point run.

San Diego State is now 10-3 on the season, with their losses coming against BYU, USC and Michigan.

Rest of top 5 holds strong

Outside of Duke, the rest of the top 5 handled things on Saturday.

No. 1 Baylor rallied back from an early hole to beat TCU 76-64. No. 3 Purdue beat Penn State 74-67 and No. 4 Gonzaga cruised to a dominant 34-point win over Pepperdine. No. 5 UCLA then beat California 60-52.