Miami just killed off one of Manny Diaz’s signatures

The Miami Hurricanes are ushering in a brand new era of football under new head coach Mario Cristobal, formerly of Oregon. And Cristobal just did away with one of the best things former head coach, and current Penn State defensive coordinator, Manny Diaz ever brought to Miami, a trend that swept the college football nation. Say good-bye to the days of the turnover chain in Miami.

“We got rid of the turnover chains,” Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabel was quoted saying during a recruiting event recently. “We’re here to play football.”

The turnover chain, of course, was introduced to Miami by Diaz and it quickly became a gimmick that fired up the Hurricanes defense, and Diaz would eventually go on to be asked about the turnover chain every season as the tradition continued for the Hurricanes. Diaz introduced the idea of the turnover chain while on the Miami staff as a defensive coordinator for former head coach Mark Richt. Diaz acknowledged other teams had turnover gimmicks before the turnover chain existed, but Miami perfected the sideline celebration.

Whether it was a coincidence or not, the turnover chain gained recognition in its first season not just because it was flash and ridiculous, but because we saw it so often. In the first year of Miamis turnover chain, Diaz’s Hurricane defense forced 31 turnovers in a 10-3 season. Miami had forced 19 turnovers the previous season, prior to the debut of the turnover chain.

Miami made the sideline turnover gimmick a trend ever shool would eventually find a way to emulate. And Penn State was no exception. The running backs embraced the Lawn Boys Chain after scoring a rushing touchdown…

Presenting an object you never knew you needed until right now: The Lawn Boyz chain. 💎❄️ pic.twitter.com/y2w07f1fEb — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 28, 2019

And who could forget the turnover thank-you card?

Story continues

Penn State has a turnover thank you card 😂 pic.twitter.com/Z4inwdmuQd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020

We’ll see if Diaz decides to embrace ant fun turnover gimmicks with the Nittany Lions as he gets settled in as defensive coordinator of the Nittany Lions this season.

As for Mirabal, the Miami assistant who said the turnover chain is dead so Miami can focus on winning football games? Let’s not pretend that Oregon didn’t embrace a similar gimmick.

Oregon’s turnover chain is the least flashy thing the program has done in years, just a literal chain with a logo pic.twitter.com/ojoelqsQn1 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 19, 2017

List

2021-2022 Penn State Nittany Lions transfer portal tracker

Related