Miami just hosted several 5-star recruits in one weekend

Miami just had what will almost certainly go down as its biggest football recruiting weekend of the 2024 cycle — the Hurricanes hosted at least 10 recruits, including four five-star prospects, as it tried to wow potential members of its program.

Elite high school football prospects from across the country, including five-star edge Colin Simmons, five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, five-star edge Dylan Stewart, five-star defensive lineman David Stone, four-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland and four-star running back Jerrick Gibson, ventured to Miami to get an in-person look the program head coach Mario Cristobal has put together over his first year-plus with the team.

Here’s a look at which players were on campus and what they said. All rankings are based on the 247Sports Composite.

Colin Simmons

Colin Simmons is ranked as the top edge rusher and No. 1 player in Texas, slotting at No. 4 overall in the class of 2024. The Duncanville (Texas) High School star has a whopping 45 offers, according to 247Sports.

Simmons was named Dallas Morning News 2022 Defensive Player of the Year after putting together a season the outlet called “legendary,” amassing 22.5 sacks, 33 tackles for loss and 45 quarterback hurries and helping Duncanville win the state championship.

He told On3 that Miami “checked off every mark” on his list. It sounds like the Hurricanes are in the running for a player who can make a case as the top defensive player in the class, if not top player overall.

Ellis Robinson IV

Ellis Robinson IV committed to Georgia, but that hasn’t stopped the star cornerback from exploring other options available to a player of his stature. He is the top-ranked cornerback in the country and the No. 5 player overall. 247Sports is particularly high on him, ranking him No. 4 on their own list, well above its placement of Simmons (26th — there’s a big discrepancy between analysts).

Robinson, with the top-tier nickname of Ellis Island, told On3 that the visit had a “big impact” — “Where I go, it’ll definitely (have an impact) on that decision,” he said to the outlet.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound player previously played at Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) and had eight interceptions as a sophomore before transferring to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) in January 2022. He helped the Ascenders go 8-1.

David Stone

David Stone apparently has Miami in his sights. He has now visited the Hurricanes four times this year, according to On3, with other visits coming on March 25, April 1 and May 13. With this visit, he likely had more experience with the program than any of the other elite recruits in Miami.

Stone is the No. 6 player in the class of 2024, the No. 2 defensive lineman, and the No. 3 player in Florida. He has 34 offers, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound DL was another key part of IMG Academy’s excellent 2022 season, manning the line for the football powerhouse.

With that said Miami is not a sure bet for Stone. Florida and Oklahoma loom large, along with a handful of other teams he has announced as a top-10 option.

Dylan Stewart

Mick Walker, 247Sports

Five-star edge rusher Dylan Stewart is in the middle of a busy June. After visiting Georgia on the first weekend of the month, he came to Miami this and will follow with trips to Ohio State and South Carolina.

He told On3 that Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, who is the defensive ends coach for the Hurricanes, differentiates Miami from other schools.

Think 5-star Dylan Stewart would be a huge get for the Miami Hurricanes? It could happen … and a lot will hinge on this weekend. https://t.co/TrUESPXs2T pic.twitter.com/qV7Ww7kWhg — CaneSport Miami Hurricanes (@CaneSport) June 7, 2023

A four-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl player teaching Stewart not only how to play on the field but master himself off the field to perfect his craft is a major factor in his decision.

But it’s not a sure thing for the No. 10 overall player and No. 2 edge rusher on the composite. Stewart has 35 offers, and Miami is one of many programs he’s seeing this month.

Aydin Breland

Like Simmons, Aydin Breland is another player whose rankings vary drastically based on the outlet: 247Sports has him as the No. 6 player in the class, while the composite puts him at No. 33 and a four-star player.

The number itself doesn’t matter so much as how he plays, and Breland is dominant on the defensive line. He is a big part of the Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) football program, accumulating 24 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks as a junior, according to MaxPreps, which also states he had four passes defended. At 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Breland is a force to reckon with, and 25 programs have offered him for his services.

Jerrick Gibson

IMG Academy had a plethora of students who made the trip to see the Hurricanes. Jerrick Gibson, a four-star running back, was part of the contingent that made its way to Miami.

Gibson is ranked No. 35 on the composite and listed as the second-best running back in the class. He rushed for 608 yards and eight touchdowns last season, according to On3, helping pace the offense. He has 23 offers and spoke to On3 about the choice he’s going to have to make:

Jerrick Gibson’s gap between another program and Miami may not be as big as previously thought, especially after his official visit to Coral Gables. @CaneSport (On3+): https://t.co/hS4hF1wHJV pic.twitter.com/BlDwcm6BzM — Stephen Wagner (@stephenwagOn3) June 11, 2023

LJ McCray

If Twitter is any indication, LJ McCray took a liking to Cristobal:

The four-star defensive lineman is ranked No. 136 on the composite and No. 87 on 247Sports. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, McCray helped Mainland (Daytona Beach, Fla.) reach the championship game while racking up 47 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and three sacks on defense while recording 14 receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns on offense, according to 247Sports.

According to Scorebook Live, McCray has scheduled official visits with Florida, Miami, Auburn, Georgia and Florida State.

Braylon Staley

Four-star wide receiver Braylon Staley, a top-30 wide receiver in the country, appears to have been impressed by Miami. He told On3 that the Hurricanes “really jumped up,” and told 247Sports that he can see himself playing in the offense.

He said Shannon Dawson, the Miami offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach who came over from Houston this offseason, showed him a vision similar to that of how Nathanial “Tank” Dell was used at Houston in the two seasons in which he accumulated 199 receptions, more than 1,700 yards and 29 touchdowns.

“I feel like I would be a great part of this offense,” Staley said to 247Sports.

Elija Lofton

Four-star tight end Elija Lofton wrapped up his visit on Saturday. The No. 16 tight end in the nation is looking at Miami has one of his top choices, along with Arizona State, Texas and Washington, according to 247Sports.

The Bishop Gorman star showed off during the 2022 Geico Bowl Series game against Chaminade-Madonna, recording an astounding five touchdowns to lead the Gaels to victory, four on the ground and one through the air, as he finished the game with 95 total yards on eight touches. He was a key part of the dominant team that went 14-1 and averaged 57 points per game.

TJ Lindsey

247Sports

Miami is one of 35 teams to offer three-star defensive lineman TJ Lindsey, according to 247Sports. Now at IMG Academy — yet another Ascender visiting the Hurricanes — Lindsey last year was a key player on the 12-0 Bryant (Ark.) High School team.

Lindsey is listed at 6-foot-3 and 291 pounds. As a junior, he had 44 tackles, four tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 19 quarterback hurries and a pass breakup, according to BOAS. Opponents averaged only 11 points per game against Bryant.

Keyshawn Flowers

Miami is battling several schools for Keyshawn Flowers, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker ranked in the top 50 of his position and as a three-star player.

Flowers played a big role in Archbishop Spalding’s (Severn, Md.) championship season last year, recording 79 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks, per MaxPreps, as the Cavaliers won the title with an 11-1 season.

Notre Dame is hosting Flowers for a visit next weekend, according to 247Sports.

Tye Hylton

Three major Florida teams are pursuing three-star offensive lineman Tye Hylton, and Miami hopes to stand out during the weekend. Hylton was part of the Oviedo (Fla.) High School’s 10-2 season that included an eight-game win streak.

Hylton is listed at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds. Ranked as the No. 83 offensive tackle, he has 14 offers and will visit Florida State beginning on June 23, according to Rivals.

