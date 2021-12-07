Miami introduces Cristobal, Quinn Ewers saga, 2021 12-team playoff

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde react to the Miami Hurricanes hiring of former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Is he finally the man the bring the U back? Who will the Ducks target?

Notre Dame also introduced their new head coach, Marcus Freeman. Can he take the Irish to the next level of recruiting?

The guys also dive into the transfer of heralded QB recruit Quinn Ewers. Where will he end up in Texas? The trio also opines about a 2021 12-team playoff and the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

