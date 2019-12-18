Miami’s interest in Chris Paul reportedly “extinct,” Jrue Holiday more likely target

Talk to sources around the league and it’s hard to find anyone who thinks Chris Paul will be traded before the deadline. He’s going to finish out this season wearing Thunder blue (and he’s accepted it).

It’s not that CP3 couldn’t help a contender — he is having another impressive, All-Star level season averaging 16.3 points and 6.3 assists a night for the Thunder, with a 21.3 PER — it’s the $85.6 million he is owed across the two seasons after this one that scares teams off (and just makes a deal difficult to put together).

The Miami Heat had interest in Paul over the summer, but now up against the hard cap (because of the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade) the Heat are looking elsewhere, reports Kevin O’Conner at The Ringer.

At this point, Miami’s interest in Paul is extinct, according to league sources. Miami is more likely to chase someone like Jrue Holiday, multiple front office executives believe.

New Orleans is reportedly now listening to offers for Holiday (and J.J. Redick, but not Brandon Ingram).

Holiday makes more sense on the Heat because he can play the two next to PG Kendrick Nunn, or he can run the point with Butler at the two. Holiday can shoot the three (career 35.4 percent) and is a good defender that fits the Miami style.

Holiday also has two seasons on his contract but at a more reasonable (than Paul) $53.1 million.

Miami could make a Holiday trade that works with several combinations of players, such as Dion Waiters and Kelly Olynyk, but New Orleans is going to want a first-round pick or young player for their rebuild if a deal is going to get done.

It’s still a longshot for any Heat trade, but CP3 is out of the picture. At least until this summer.