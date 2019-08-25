Miami breaks out new '305' turnover chain, touchdown rings against Florida, and they're beautiful

Miami broke out its new turnover chain twice on Saturday night before halftime of its game against Florida in Orlando. (AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The iconic “turnover chain” didn’t wait long to make an appearance this fall.

In fact, it’s already shown up twice before Week 1.

Miami racked up two quick turnovers in the second quarter of its Week 0 game against No. 8 Florida on Saturday night at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida — and quickly introduced the new and improved chain for the 2019 season.

Defensive end Scott Patchan donned the gold chain first, recovering a Florida fumble near the goal line just minutes into the second quarter — stopping what was likely going to result in the Gators’ second touchdown drive of the night in the process.

As he returned to the sidelines, Patchan was awarded the new chain — which features the Miami area code below the “U” logo.

Miami's new turnover chain for the 2019 season. (ESPN)

The Canes then forced another turnover on the Gators’ next drive after Shaq Quarterman recovered a fumble in the backfield.

The turnover chain tradition — which has since been imitated time and again across the college football world — first started in 2017 after defensive back Malek Young picked up an interception and was quickly greeted with a massive gold chain with the “U” emblem upon returning to the sidelines.

Miami embraced the tradition, awarding it to any player who recovers a turnover throughout the year. The team has updated it each season, too, with the new “305” design coming straight from the mind of first-year Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz.

“This was his idea. He wanted the 305,” said AJ Machado, whose jewelry store makes the chain each year for Miami, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “The first year, we did the U, which came out pretty awesome. That was a hit. No one had ever done that. Last year, we took it up a notch and we did the ibis, which was like 4,000 stones. That was pretty hot.

“And then this, (Diaz) emphasized, ‘AJ, I really want to emphasize just 305.’ Didn’t want no ibis. He wanted the U, but just the way it is.”

Once he heard the idea for the design, Machado thought it was the perfect fit.

“I feel like Manny is 305,” Machado said, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “He knows how the guys want to do it. He knows that we’re a little different here in Miami. That’s why we wear these chains. That’s why we wear the big charms.”

Miami’s new ‘Touchdown Rings’

The Hurricanes didn’t quit with the turnover chain.

Naturally, they had to have bling for the other side of the ball, too.

With less than one minute left in the first half, Miami quarterback Jarren Williams hit tight end Bevin Jordan in the middle of the field inside the 10 yard line. Jordan quickly broke one tackle and bounced into the end zone, completing the 25-yard score and putting the Canes up 13-7.

As he returned to the sidelines, Jordan was awarded the “touchdown rings” — which feature “Hurri” on one hand and “canes” on the other.

MIAMI HAS TOUCHDOWN RINGS? pic.twitter.com/z2xvLBSpEh — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) August 25, 2019

🚨 MIAMI HAS TOUCHDOWN RINGS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/bIOIBhaLDP — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 25, 2019

Let’s see what the Canes break out next.

