CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Guard Bensley Joseph, widely considered the top recruit in Connecticut, has signed to play for the Miami Hurricanes.

The 6-foot-1 Joseph is a graduate of Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Connecticut. He spent 2019-20 at Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, where he averaged 15.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

Joseph also considered offers from Boston College, Georgetown, Marquette and Providence. He’s the third high school player to sign with Miami in the class of 2021, joining guards Nisine Poplar and Jakai Robinson.

The Hurricanes have also signed transfers Jordan Miller from George Mason and Charlie Moore from DePaul.

Miami Hurricanes signs top Connecticut hoops recruit originally appeared on NBCSports.com