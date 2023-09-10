Miami Hurricanes safety Kamren Kinchens injured and carted off field during game against Texas A&M

Miami Hurricanes football safety Kamren Kinchens was carted off the field after a tackle attempt during the team’s 48-33 upset victory against No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday.

The injury happened late in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium after Kinchens collided with an Aggies player. Players from both teams gathered around the 20-year-old as he was looked at by medical staff. The All-American player was carted off the field following a lengthy delay.

According to ABC’s broadcast of the game, Kinchens was awake and communicating with medical staff as he left the field.

CNN has reached out to the University of Miami about the incident.

