Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jacurri Brown enters transfer portal

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jacurri Brown is leaving the program after two years, he shared on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Brown announced his departure on the first day of the spring transfer portal window.

A Valdosta, Georgia, native, Brown started three games in two seasons, including the Hurricanes’ Pinstripe Bowl loss to Rutgers in December. In two seasons, he completed 62 percent of his passes (47 of 76 attempts) for 411 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 280 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

As a true freshman in 2022, Brown played in eight games and made two starts, beating Georgia Tech and losing to Clemson. He started the year as the third-string quarterback, occasionally entering games to be a threat in the running game. However, after starter Tyler Van Dyke suffered a season-altering injury and backup Jake Garcia struggled, Brown had a chance to start.

In 2023, Brown did not play behind Van Dyke, and UM coaches said the plan was to redshirt him. He only played in UM’s bowl game. In that game, he showed flashes of his ability, completing 20 of 31 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown with one interception. Brown ran for 57 yards and two scores in the loss.

“I thought he played hard and did a lot of really good things,” UM coach Mario Cristobal said after the loss to Rutgers. “He’d love to have that one interception back. … But he really made some explosive plays. He found his way out of the pocket when the pocket collapsed a little bit. Made some really good throws, some others he’d like to have back against a team that’s a top-10 defense in the passing game.”

Brown’s departure leaves Miami with four scholarship quarterbacks. Washington State transfer Cam Ward is the starter after a strong spring camp. Cristobal said Albany transfer Reese Poffenbarger and rising second-year quarterback Emory Williams have battled for the No. 2 spot behind Ward. UM also added freshman Judd Anderson, who is behind those three on the depth chart after his first college spring camp.