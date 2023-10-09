How will Miami Hurricanes, Mario Cristobal rebound from kneeling debacle?

If you were looking for any rationalization from the Miami Hurricanes or coach Mario Cristobal after one of the biggest blunders in Florida college football history — you didn’t get one Monday.

After the ’Canes had a full day to review why they inexplicably ran (and fumbled) the ball instead of kneeling out the clock, then surrendered a game-losing touchdown pass to Georgia Tech Saturday night, their media availability offered ownership without explanation.

On four different occasions, Cristobal said the decision not to get into victory formation was on him.

“I made the wrong call,” Cristobal told reporters.

The actual third-and-10 play — a run with 33 seconds left — came from offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. He, too, blamed himself.

“What we did at the end was the wrong decision,” Dawson told reporters. “I called it. ... Wish we could have done something different, but we didn’t. Got to live with it.”

The ‘Canes, like most teams, have a process in clock-draining situations like the one that should have made them 5-0 Saturday and set up a massive game this weekend at No. 12 North Carolina. Cristobal said that process was followed but didn’t elaborate on what it entails.

“Again,” Cristobal said, “I should have made the call to kneel, and I didn’t.”

The defense’s letdown is more understandable after coordinator Lance Guidry’s explanation. With only a three-point lead, the ‘Canes didn’t want to allow a field goal. That’s why Miami played its regular coverage instead of a softer plan to prevent a touchdown. But Miami gave up a 30-yard completion, then watched receiver Christian Leary slip behind the secondary for a 44-yard score.

Guidry said he wished he had done more to pressure quarterback Haynes King. He didn’t, which is why he doesn’t blame any player for the collapse.

“It’s not on them,” Guidry told reporters. “It’s on me. That’s my job.”

A new Miami?

Now it’s the job of Guidry and the rest of the coaches to move the ‘Canes past a crushing defeat. It will, in many ways, be a sign of whether Cristobal’s Miami is becoming the Miami he promised.

Recent Miami teams have crumbled too often. Defeats against Florida State in 2013, ‘14 and ‘16 snowballed into losing streaks of at least three games. The Hurricanes followed a 2019 loss to Florida International by blowing a fourth-quarter lead at Duke. Last year’s team dropped a one-score game at Texas A&M, then hit rock bottom the next game with a 45-31 home loss to Middle Tennessee that led to tough, valid questions about players’ effort.

Cristobal said this offseason that the culture he inherited wasn’t based on physicality and accountability the way his is. That takes time to correct. A season and a half should be enough time to expect progress. And, after last week’s debacle, Saturday is an opportunity to show that things are changing in Coral Gables —that Miami is showing the mental fortitude that made it a powerhouse during Cristobal’s playing career.

“That’s the only choice that we have in this program,” Cristobal said. “That’s something that I think is important for us here at Miami, to make that the ability to bounce back strong, to make that tradition again.”

His coaching malpractice overshadowed noticeable growth through the program. The 48-33 victory over Texas A&M was the team’s best performance since at least 2020, if not the ’17 team that reached No. 2 in the nation. After signing one of Miami’s best classes of the modern recruiting era last cycle, Cristobal’s ‘24 haul sits 11th with five of the nation’s top 70 recruits in the 247Sports composite.

“We did not get the result we wanted to on Saturday,” Cristobal said. “That’s as obvious as the day is long. But so is our progress.”

Progress that must show up at North Carolina in a performance that offers more satisfying answers than the ones coaches delivered Monday.

Oct. 21 kickoff, TV information

Broadcasters and conferences announced details for Week 8 games on Monday:

UCF at Oklahoma: Noon, ABC

USF at UConn: 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Duke at Florida State: 7:30 p.m., ABC or 8 p.m., ACC Network

Clemson at Miami: 7:30 p.m., ABC or 8 p.m., ACC Network

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Twitter and Facebook.