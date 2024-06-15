Miami Hurricanes are happy not to face Clemson in 2024, analyst says

The Miami Hurricanes are not on the Clemson Tigers’ 2024 college football schedule. According to one analyst who covers the ‘Canes, that’s a good thing for coach Mario Cristobal’s team.

Sam Fariss of Canes Warning lists three teams that Miami is happy not to be playing in 2024. At the top of his list is Clemson.

Explains Fariss:

“The Clemson Tigers might be in a drought for appearances in the College Football Playoff but Dabo Swinney has still brought the team up to a dominant place in the ACC. “Despite the lack of transfer portal pickups, Clemson is projected to be the No. 19 team in the nation according to ESPN’s way-too-early rankings. “Miami, like almost any other season, should be as grateful as ever that they don’t have to face the Clemson Tigers in 2024.”

The Hurricanes erased a 10-point deficit to rally and stun Clemson, 28-20, in double-overtime a season ago at Hard Rock Stadium. Prior to last year’s game, though, the Tigers had won four straight and six of the past eight meetings against Miami, including a 40-10 rout in Death Valley in November 2022.

Clemson opens its season on August 31 against Georgia at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Tigers begin ACC play on September 21 when they host NC State.

Follow us @Clemson_Wire on X and on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Clemson Tigers news, notes and commentary.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire