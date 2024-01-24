Miami Hurricanes’ full 2024 football schedule released

You can start marking dates on your calendar now. The entire 2024 Hurricanes football schedule has been released.

The ACC announced the full conference schedule during a reveal show on ACC Network and ESPN2 on Wednesday evening, and Miami’s conference schedule is highlighted by matchups with Florida State, Louisville and Duke.

The Hurricanes open the year with a major in-state showdown with Florida. The two programs hired their respective coaches, Mario Cristobal and Billy Napier, in the same offseason, and this season-opener could be a benchmark for which coach has accomplished more in their tenure. This matchup in Gainesville could very well set the tone for the season: in 2019, the Gators beat the Hurricanes in Orlando and went on to finish 11-2 while UM went 6-7.

The Hurricane then face Florida A&M and Ball State at home before going back on the road to Tampa to face USF, which reached its first bowl game since 2018 last season, to end non-conference play.

Miami’s ACC schedule opens with a Friday game, presumably a night contest, against Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium. Next up is a cross-country trip to Berkeley to play Cal, and then a bye week.

Miami then hits the road to face Louisville to play for the Howard Schnellenberger Trophy. The Cardinals beat UM in Miami Gardens last year en route to the ACC title game.

The Hurricanes return to South Florida for back-to-back important games. First, UM faces rival FSU, the reigning ACC champions. The Seminoles have beaten the Hurricanes in three straight matchups. Then Miami hosts Duke and first-year Blue Devils coach Manny Diaz, who spent three seasons as Miami’s head coach before being fired in favor of Mario Cristobal.

UM then goes to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech before a second bye week. The Hurricanes then close out the regular season with a home game against Wake Forest and a road game against Syracuse.

The Hurricanes have high hopes for this season after former Washington State quarterback Cam Ward pulled out of the NFL draft so he could transfer to Miami. Ward was a standout quarterback for the Cougars and is expected to fit well in a UM offense that was 39th in the nation last year.

Miami also returns key players who could have left for the pros, including wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, left tackle Jalen Rivers and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa.

However, the Hurricanes did lose several key players. Starting wide receiver Colbie Young transferred to Georgia, and crucial players like Matt Lee, Javion Cohen, Leonard Taylor III, James Williams and Kam Kinchens left to enter the NFL draft.

Here is the Hurricanes’ full 2024 schedule. Game times will be announced closer to the kickoff dates:

Saturday, Aug. 31: at Florida

Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Florida A&M

Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Ball State

Saturday, Sept. 21: at USF

Friday, Sept. 27: vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, Oct. 5: at California

Saturday, Oct. 12: Bye week

Saturday, Oct. 19: at Louisville

Saturday, Oct. 26: vs. Florida State

Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. Duke

Saturday, Nov. 9: at Georgia Tech

Saturday, Nov. 16: Bye Week

Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Wake Forest

Saturday, Nov. 30: at Syracuse