Miami Hurricanes’ Class of 2025 run continues with commitment from Miami Central safety

For a third straight day, the Hurricanes added a player to their 2025 class. This time, the player is a top South Florida standout.

Miami Central safety Amari Wallace committed to Miami, announcing his decision on social media.

Wallace chose UM over offers from Alabama, Auburn, and LSU, among others.

Wallace, a four-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite ranking, is listed as the No. 24 safety and No. 278 player in the class.

The Rockets standout had 28 tackles and a team-best three interceptions. He was teammates with Miami freshman Armondo Blount last year.

Wallace is the second defensive back in Miami’s 2025 class, joining Alabama prospect Timothy Merritt, who committed earlier this month.