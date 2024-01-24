Miami Hurricanes’ 2024 football schedule released

The Miami Hurricanes learned their full 2024 football schedule Wednesday when it was announced by the ACC. It includes a conference game at Cal in addition to games against four state opponents.

Miami opens at Florida. The two teams also opened the 2019 season against each other, but this will be the Hurricanes’ first time in Gainesville since a 23-point loss during the Gators’ 2008 national championship run.

Miami’s non-conference schedule concludes with a Sept. 21 game against USF at Raymond James Stadium. It will be the Hurricanes’ first trip to Tampa since a 28-point win over the Bulls in 2013.

Another notable game on the schedule is against Duke on Nov. 2. The Blue Devils hired former Miami coach Manny Diaz this offseason after Mike Elko left to take over Texas A&M.

The traditional rivalry game against FSU is at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 26.

2024 Miami football schedule

Aug. 31: at Florida

Sept. 7: vs. Florida A&M

Sept. 14: vs. Ball State

Sept. 21: at USF

Sept. 27 (Friday): vs. Virginia Tech

Oct. 5: at Cal

Oct. 12: Off

Oct. 19: at Louisville

Oct. 26: vs. Florida State

Nov. 2: vs. Duke

Nov. 9: at Georgia Tech

Nov. 16: Off

Nov. 23: vs. Wake Forest

Nov. 30: at Syracuse

