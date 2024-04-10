Miami hosts Dallas after overtime win against Atlanta

Dallas Mavericks (49-30, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (44-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -6; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts the Dallas Mavericks following the Miami Heat's 117-111 overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Heat have gone 20-18 in home games. Miami has an 8-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks have gone 24-15 away from home. Dallas ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 15.6 fast break points per game. Kyrie Irving leads the Mavericks averaging 3.5.

The Heat are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks average 14.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Heat give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting 114-108 on March 8. Luka Doncic scored 35 points to help lead the Mavericks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and four assists for the Heat. Nikola Jovic is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Doncic is averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Mavericks. Irving is averaging 24.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 112.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 118.6 points, 46.6 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Terry Rozier: out (neck), Josh Richardson: out for season (shoulder), Duncan Robinson: out (facet).

Mavericks: Greg Brown III: out (personal), Josh Green: out (ankle), Dereck Lively II: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.