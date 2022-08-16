Miami to host 2026 College Football Playoff national championship game

For those who wish to plan ahead as much as possible, the College Football Playoff has announced decisions on the host cities for the national championship games in 2025 and 2026. The national championship game is heading to Miami in 2026, but an announcement for the host city in 2025 will be officially confirmed at a later time.

Miami will be hosting the College Football Playoff national championship game for a second time, making Miami the first two-time host of the national championship game in the playoff era. Miami hosted the 2021 CFB national championship game as well.

According to a report from ESPN, Atlanta is expected to be named the host city for the championship game in 2025. And if that report is correct, then Atlanta will actually become the first two-time host of the national championship game in the playoff era. Atlanta hosted the 2018 national championship game.

The semifinal sites for the national championship game during the 2024 season will be played in the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl, with the winners meeting in, reportedly, Atlanta.

The national semifinal rotation for the 2025 season will include the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl, with the winners advancing to Miami.

Here is a list of host cities for the College Football Playoff national championship game since it was first played in 2015, including the confirmed upcoming host cities.

2015: Arlington, TX (AY&T Stadium)

2016: Glendale, AZ (University of Phoenix Stadium)

2017: Tampa, FL (Raymond James Stadium)

2018: Atlanta, GA (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

2019: Santa Clara, CA (Levi’s Stadium)

2020: New Orleans, LA (Mercedes-Benz Superdome)

2021: Miami, FL (Hard Rock Stadium)

2022: Indianapolis, IN (Lucas Oil Stadium)

2023: Los Angeles, CA (SoFi Stadium)

2024: Houston, TX (NRG Stadium)

2025: TBA

2026: Miami, FL (Hard Rock Stadium)

