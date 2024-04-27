The Miami Heat’s upset win over the Boston Celtics in Game 2 proves that Boston is vulnerable

The Miami Heat’s upset win over the Boston Celtics in Game 2 proves that the Celtics are vulnerable. Or at least this is the position taken by ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith on a recent episode of his employer’s popular “First Take” show.

Speaking on Boston’s surprising home loss to Miami, Smith and his colleagues Brian Windhorst and Tim Legler discussed whether the win sans Jimmy Butler, the Heat’s upset over the Boston Celtics was something or nothing. They also take some time to point out which player they see as most impressive between the Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid, Indiana Pacers’ Pascal Siakam and Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say about the Celtics Game 2 loss and what it might mean for Boston for the rest of the series moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire