Tyler Herro's roommate tests positive for COVID-19, could force him into quarantine

The Miami Heat may be without guard Tyler Herro for the foreseeable future after a roommates tested positive for COVID-19.

Herro said that he learned of the news during halftime of their 105-104 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, though they weren’t sure if he needed to quarantine due to potential exposure.

“It’s crazy,” Herro said, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “We all know how crazy this time is going. Hopefully I don’t have to quarantine. It’s crazy what’s going on.”

It’s unclear who Herro lives with or when they tested positive. He is questionable for their game on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Herro played after learning of potential exposure

Herro, despite receiving the news, played nearly 21 minutes in the second half of their one-point win at American Airlines Arena.

Herro finished the night with 15 points and four rebounds while shooting 5-of-12, and played 40 minutes in the contest.

Jimmy Butler — who returned after missing 10 straight games due to the NBA’s health and safety protocol — led Miami with 30 points and eight assists. He sealed the win with a bucket in the final minute, too, after the Heat gave up an 11-point fourth quarter lead. De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 30 points, six rebounds and six assists. Buddy Hield dropped 18 points, and Marvin Bagley added 17 points.

“The Heat is back on,” Herro said after the game, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “It’s just a steppingstone, just one box that we checked, finally got a win.

“It was great to have our leader back out there.”

Heat still struggling with health and safety protocol

The Heat have been short-handed for quite some time now.

Miami lost eight players to the health and safety protocol earlier this month, and had one game postponed due to contact tracing. They’ve also been forced to play with only eight players, the required minimum, due to contact tracing multiple times — though they dropped both of those games to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Miami was short Goran Dragic, Avery Bradley and Moe Harkless due to injuries on Saturday, and coach Erik Spoelstra opted not to play Kendrick Nunn, either — as they didn’t have his coronavirus test results in time for tip. He was cleared by the second quarter.

"We were waiting for his test results," Spoelstra said, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "At that point he wasn't available in the first quarter, so I went a different direction ... It's just one of those unfortunate things. I guess if those type of things are going to happen, it'll happen to us."

After learning of his housemate's positive test at halftime, Tyler Herro helped lead the Miami Heat to a win over the Kings on Saturday night. (AP/Marta Lavandier)

