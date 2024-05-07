Miami Heat team president Pat Riley criticizes Jimmy Butler’s comments about the Boston Celtics

Fans of the Miami Heat were absolutely eating it up when star Heat forward Jimmy Butler talked some serious smack about the Boston Celtics and how his presence might impact their 2024 Eastern Conference first round series, implying Miami would have won the 2024 first round series had he been healthy enough to play.

But that little diatribe from Butler did not go over very well with the Heat President of Basketball Operations Pat Riley, who called out his star forward in a recent video put together by the team. “If you’re not on the court, playing against Boston or on the court playing against the New York Knicks, you should keep your mouth shut and your criticism against those two teams (to yourself)” said the Miami executive.

In fact, Riley related that he could not initially tell if Butler was joking. But the breach of team etiquette was egregious enough for the former Los Angeles Lakers legend that he felt the need to address it in public.

New episode of the Celtics Lab Podcast on YouTube via @CLNSMedia ☘️🧪📺 What's the latest on Porzingis? Can the Cavs give the Celtics a series? Is Tatum vs Edwards an actual debate?

Safe to say that most fans of the Celtics find themselves in the unusual position of agreeing with Riles.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire