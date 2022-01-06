Heat star Kyle Lowry ejected after tossing ball back to official in wild sequence

Kyle Lowry was ejected on Wednesday night after he appeared to just return the ball to the referee. (AP/Jeff Chiu)

Miami Heat star Kyle Lowry was ejected early on Wednesday night after he appeared to just toss the ball back to the official after a foul.

Lowry, just before halftime of their game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center, went to toss the ball back to the official after teammate Duncan Robinson was called for a shooting foul.

That referee, however, apparently thought Lowry was trying to do something else — as he quickly ejected Lowry from the contest.

Lowry picked up a technical foul earlier in the period, which is what triggered the automatic ejection upon receiving his second.

Now if Lowry actually threw the ball at an official, that’s grounds for an ejection. No question.

But Lowry gently tossed the ball toward the official in a dead ball situation. And the ball actually hit the referee in his hands, which makes the call that much more questionable.

oooh from this angle it looks like Lowry did nothing. yeesh pic.twitter.com/KKHxUTzi1m — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) January 6, 2022

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra clearly didn’t agree with the decision, either, as he quickly argued the call and was given a technical foul himself.

Either way, though, the damage was done. Lowry was out of the game.

Lowry finished his night with seven points and nine assists in 16 minutes.

