Heat rookie Tyler Herro shines in preseason opener: ‘They’re going to fall in love with him’

It may just be one preseason outing in early October, but Tyler Herro is already turning heads in South Florida.

The Miami Heat rookie dropped a game-high 18 points off the bench to lead Miami to a 107-89 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night at the American Airlines Arena. Herro went 7-of-13 from the field and made his first five shots.

“T is a player, man,” Heat star Jimmy Butler said, via the Miami Herald. “He’s going to be big for us, big for this city. They’re going to fall in love with him, as they should because he grinds.”

Herro averaged 14 points and 4.5 rebounds in his one season at Kentucky while leading the Wildcats to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament. The 19-year-old was the No. 13 overall pick in the draft in June.

Though it was his first time on an NBA floor, he seemed to fit right in.

“[I wanted to] just come out with an open mind, learn as much as I can,” Herro said, via the Miami Herald. “It’s my first NBA game, preseason game, so just be ready to go whenever my name is called.”

While he impressed in his first official NBA outing, Butler knows it’s only going to get tougher for Herro in the league.

With just a few more performances like what he did on Tuesday night, others will take notice quickly — and will have a plan ready for him.

“I told him, right now it’s really easy because he’s going to catch everybody by surprise,” Butler, who had 10 points and five assists on Tuesday, said, via the Miami Herald. “He’s not on the scouting report. But he’s going to get on the scouting report really, really soon. That’s when he’s going to really start to shine because they know what to expect, but he’s still a player and he’s going to get to where he wants to get to.”

Tyler Herro dropped 18 points to lead Miami past San Antonio in its preseason debut on Tuesday night. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

