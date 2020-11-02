The Miami Heat reached out to several skilled shooters in NBA Draft

A six-pack of Miami Heat notes on a Monday:

▪ Though Heat officials have not been flying all over the country to use their 10 maximum permitted pre-draft visits, they have shown interest in working out several prospects beyond Arizona center Zeke Nnaji, who auditioned for them Oct. 25.

Among others with whom they’ve broached a potential workout: Kentucky combo guard Immanuel Quickley and Texas Tech shooting guard Jahmi’us Ramsey.

Both are skilled shooters and both already have done Zoom sessions with the Heat.

Quickley, in fact, has interviewed twice with Miami, according to a source.

Though mock drafts have predicted Quickley to go late in the first round or somewhere in the second, some believe the 6-3 guard could end up going in Miami’s range at 20, and the Heat is showing a lot of interest. One NBA evaluator told me he thought the 30s was more realistic, but there are some people in the industry who like him earlier than that.

Quickley, the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, averaged 16.1 points and 4.2 rebounds and shot better on three-pointers (42.8 percent, 62 for 145) than two-pointers (40.9) last season, his second at Kentucky. In SEC games, he shot 48 percent on threes.

“Quickley has good size for a guard at 6-foot-3 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan that helped him emerge as one of the best defenders in the college game,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony said. “His ability to slow down guards, wings and forwards alike was a key part of the Wildcats’ success this season, along with his excellent perimeter shooting.

“NBA teams will likely want to get a better feel for Quickley’s playmaking and shot-creation ability operating on the ball in private team workouts, a role they didn’t get to see enough of in his time at Kentucky.”

His assist to turnover ratio last season (56-to-48) wasn’t good, but everything else about his game looks NBA-ready.

Miami also has interest in Kentucky swing guard Tyrese Maxey, but he could be gone before the Heat’s pick at No. 20.

▪ Ramsey, meanwhile, averaged 15.0 points in his one season at Texas Tech, shooting 44.2 percent overall and 42.6 percent on threes (60 for 141).

But his ball-handling needs polishing; he had 60 assists, 54 turnovers. Ramsey is projected to go in the Heat’s range at 20 or possibly later.

“The appeal around Ramsey is readily apparent on first glance, as he stands 6-foot-4, with a strong frame, solid athletic ability and terrific scoring instincts,” Givony said.

“He’s a gifted isolation scorer who can bully weaker guards and shows terrific shot-making prowess from all over the floor thanks to his unlimited confidence and excellent mechanics pulling up off the dribble from long vantage points.”

Ramsey, who turned 19 in August, is one of the youngest players in the draft.

▪ Miami also has taken a look at Washington Huskie teammates Jaden McDaniels (a 6-9 forward projected by some to go before Miami’s pick at 20) and Isaiah Stewart, a 6-9 forward/center. One evaluator told me he actually has Stewart ahead of McDaniels and 20 would be a good spot for Stewart.

The Heat was scheduled to watch clients for McDaniels’ agency in a workout in Santa Barbara and has done a Zoom session with Stewart.

McDaniels averaged 13.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and shot 40.5 percent from the field and 33.9 percent on threes in his one college season.

Stewart (16.6 points, 8.7 rebounds) “already has the body to battle with NBA bigs,” ESPN’s Mike Schmitz said. “Relentless pursuing offensive rebounds. But lacks elite height at 6-foot-9 and doesn’t make up for it with great leaping ability. Struggles to defend on the perimeter.”

And he shot just 4 for 19 on threes.

▪ The Heat called to speak to Kentucky sophomore point guard Ashton Hagens, who’s getting a long look from Miami as a potential second-rounder (should the Heat acquire a second-rounder) or after that if he goes undrafted.

Hagens, a defensively skilled point guard, averaged 11.5 points, 6.4 assists and 1.9 steals last season. But his shooting needs work; he shot 40.4 percent from the field and 25.8 on threes (16 for 62)....

Miami also was expected to view a group workout for Minnesota center Daniel Oturu and Arizona point guard Nico Mannion, both projected to possibly go in the 20s or 30s.

And Miami has done a Zoom session with College of Charleston point guard Grant Riller, another strong shooter projected to go in the late 20s or 30s. (Miami doesn’t have a second-round pick.) Riller averaged 21.9 points and shot 36.2 percent on three-pointers as a senior last season.

