Even Tyler Herro was surprised by his wild mean mug snarl in Game 3

Ryan Young
Writer

Don’t worry, not even Tyler Herro knows where that face came from on Sunday night.

Herro, after sinking a layup in the final minute of their 115-104 win against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, broke out a wild mean mug snarl.

‘I’ve never really made that face before’

That face, Herro said on Monday, was a new one.

“I kind of just did it,” Herro said, via WPLG’s Will Manso. “I’ve never really made that face before, like ever really in my entire life. It just kind of happened in the midst of things in the moment. 

“That’s just how it is when you’re a competitor.”

Herro finished with 17 points and three rebounds while shooting 6-of-18 from the field. Miami star Jimmy Butler dropped a 40-point triple-double, leading the Heat to their first win in the series.

Butler noticed the face, too.

“I saw it,” Butler said, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “He did that thing with his lip. I saw that.”

Though Butler got most, if not all, of the credit in the win, Herro’s face still drew plenty of attention on social media. 

Tyler Herro mean mugs during the fourth quarter of the Heat's NBA Finals Game 3 win over the Lakers on Sunday. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

