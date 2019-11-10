Report: Heat G Dion Waiters had panic attack after eating edible on flight to Los Angeles

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters suffered a panic attack on their team flight to Los Angeles on Thursday night after eating a THC-infused edible, according to ESPN.

Waiters, following the Heat’s 124-108 win against the Suns in Phoenix on Thursday, reportedly ate a THC-infused edible before their chartered flight to Los Angeles in an effort to find relief from a stomach ache.

The 27-year-old, though, then reportedly suffered a panic attack during the flight and received medical attention after landing. He did not play on Friday in Miami’s 95-80 loss to the Lakers due to illness, and was not at the Staples Center.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Waiters flew back to Miami with the team after the game. The Heat declined to comment to ESPN for the story.

While marijuana is legal in some form in 33 states in the United States, NBA rules do not allow the use of THC.

Waiters has had a rough start to the season in Miami, and has yet to play in a single game. He was suspended for the Heat’s season opener due to “conduct detrimental to the team” after “a number of unacceptable incidents,” which reportedly stemmed from a disagreement between him and coach Erik Spoelstra. He missed part of the preseason for personal reasons, and has only been active for two games so far. Waiters has yet to dress and sit on the bench.

Waiters is in the third year of his four year, $52 million deal with the Heat. He is due $24 million through the end of his contract, though could miss a $1.2 million bonus if he misses three more games this year, per ESPN. He averaged 12 points and 2.6 rebounds in 44 games last season in Miami, his seventh in the league.

Dion Waiters reportedly had a panic attack after eating an edible on a flight to Los Angeles on Thursday before their matchup with the Lakers. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: