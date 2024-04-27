Is Miami’s ‘Heat Culture’ responsible for the Boston Celtics dropping Game 2?

Is Miami’s ‘Heat Culture’ what was responsible for the Boston Celtics dropping Game 2 of their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference playoffs series? And what exactly IS ‘Heat Culture’ anyway?

Whatever it is, it is safe to say that the Celtics did not have anything even vaguely like it going for them in that 111-101 defeat that evened up the series at 1-1 this past Wednesday (April 24) evening. However you choose to define ‘Heat Culture,’ Miami found ways to get into the Celtics’ collective heads and junk up their game plan, flipping the script from beyond the arc on that night.

The hosts of WEEI’s popular New England sports radio show “Gresh and Fauria” took some time to talk this over on a recent episode of their show.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire